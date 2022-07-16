Eight injured in fresh wave of violence in Karachi on Friday

At least eight people including three youth and a woman were injured in fresh incidents of violence in strife-torn areas of Karachi on Friday.

All the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for treatment. Three of them are in critical condition.

Additional Police Surgeon (APS) Dr Shahid Nezam has confirmed that all casualties were brought to ASH for treatment. However, he could not share further details as he was not present at the hospital.

Dr Hussain, a Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) at ASH, told SAMAA Digital that seven of eight casualties sustained bullet injuries.

Sharing some details, Dr Hussain said Abdul Bashir, 24, Israr, 26, Adil, 25, and Ahsan, 10, were brought injured to the ASH from the precincts of Sohrab Goth police station and three were brought from the jurisdiction of Gulshan-e-Maymar police station.

Bilal, 19, Asmat, 10, and Rafi, 9, were brought injured from the limits of Maymar police station while Naseeba, 22, reached the hospital with gunshot injuries she sustained in the Manghopir area.

The doctors at ASH declared the condition of Bilal, Israr, and Ahsan precarious.

Who shot them?

The influx of contradictory reports is coming from strife-torn areas of the city. To confirm how the injured people received bullets, SAMAA Digital contacted the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karachi-Range Javed Alam Odho.

The city police chief told that groups of miscreants were trying to take the law into their hands, but the police were responding timely to ensure the security of lives and properties of the residents.

The miscreants are attacking police with stones and sticks and at some places, they even did the aerial firing, he added.

Odho said police, in response, were also firing teargas shells to disperse them, as well resorting to aerial firing where the mobs tried to attack them.

The city police chief said that people sustained bullet wounds due to aerial firing and added that police will later take every case separately to ascertain whose bullet struck them.

City situation

Al Asif Square in Sohrab Goth emerged as a battleground even on Friday evening as well.

Miscreants made multiple attempts to gather at Superhighway near Al Asif Square and Jamali Pull to block vehicular traffic, but police responded accordingly and did not allow them to come to Superhighway to block traffic.

At 6:24pm on Friday, both tracks of Superhighway at Al Asif Square were blocked by the protesters for vehicular movement. However, police took action and dispersed the mob. Vehicular traffic at Superhighway was restored at 6:57pm.

When the miscreants failed to assemble at the Superhighway despite multiple attempts, they headed towards Northern Bypass during night hours.

They torched a small colony namely Indus Village and some shops near Afghan Camp.

There are several areas between the Superhighway and Northern Bypass from where arson was reported.

Earlier in the day, some suspects set a car on fire near Sohrab Goth. A patrolling party of Sohrab Goth police reached the site and arrested 15 people on charges of rioting and arson.

A Fire Brigade official namely Khaleeq Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that fire tenders were handed over to police with drivers and staff.

He added that fire tenders were operating under the security of the police. “Firemen are getting directives from police and reaching affected areas under their security,” Siddiqui added.