Ten more districts of Balochistan declared disaster-hit

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday declared 10 more districts of Balochistan as disaster-hit after heavy rains caused massive devastation.

According to the notification by PDMA, 10 districts of the province have been declared disaster-hit due to heavy rains and floods.

So far, some 18 districts of 35 districts in the province have been declared calamity-hit.

The newly added districts include Kalat, Barkhan, Loralai, Panjgur, Mastung, Lasbela, Kachhi, Sibi, Qila Saifullah, and Dukki.

Earlier, PDMA had declared eight districts of Balochistan as disaster-hit which included Kharan, Kech, Sohbatpur, Pishin, Gwadar, Zhob, Awaran, and Washik.

King Salman Center’s relief shipment

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) dispatched a relief shipment containing 285 tons of goods to the people affected by the recent monsoon rains and floods in Balochistan.

More than 21,000 affectees will benefit from the aid.

Some 3,000 food packages sent by trucks will be distributed among the flood victims of Lasbela, Khuzdar, Quetta, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, and Qila Abdullah.

According to the report, a food package includes 80kg of flour, five liters of cooking oil and five kgs of sugar, and lentils each.

These items will be distributed among the flood victims with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the provincial government.