Nearly 600 candidates elected unopposed in second phase of LG elections in Sindh

After nearly 1,000 candidates were elected uncontested in the first phase, as many as 590 candidates have been elected unopposed in the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

More than 20,000 candidates are contesting for 3,822 seats in the polls and 590 of them have filled without having the need to conduct elections on them.

The second phase of the LG polls in the province will take place on July 24.

The highest number of unopposed candidates were elected from Hyderabad, 134, followed by 100 in Sajawal, 85 in Thatta, and 70 in Dadu.

Six candidates from seven different districts of Karachi have also been elected unopposed. Four of them belong to the Malir district and one each from Korangi and Kaemari.

The first phase of local bodies elections in Sindh were held in 14 districts including Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, and Tharparkar.

Amid the elections marred by violence, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) took the clean lead.