Saudi Arabia sends aid for Balochistan’s flood affected

Saudi Arabia on Friday provided emergency aid for the flood-affected population of Balochistan.

A consignment consisting of 3,000 food packs including essential food items was dispatched through a convoy of 30 trucks on Friday.

The aid was provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Pakistan (KS Relief) and will be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Speaking at a ceremony to see off the trucks, Saudi Arabia Embassy’s Charge d’ affairs Wael Al Sayari said that both countries enjoy close relations and the kingdom had always stood by Pakistan during disasters.

NDMA Member Idrees Mehsud, while thanking and appreciating the kind gesture of the Saudi government, said that these food bags will provide invaluable support to families affected by floods in Balochistan.

This consignment will be distributed among flood affectees through Balochistan PDMA.

In the monsoon spell since Jun3 14, some 69 people have died in heavy rains and floods in Balochistan with 49 injured.

Moreover, around two kilometers of roads and eight bridges have been washed away. As many as 999 houses have been damaged, including 567 houses which have been partially damaged and 432 houses which have been completely damaged.

Some 521 livestock heads have also perished.

Heavy rains continue to lash the province causing widespread destruction.

In the past 24 hours, The Baikhar Bhal Dam in Dera Bugti has been damaged.

In Sibbi, the Machh Bridge has been damaged while the Nari river remains in high flood.

In Lasbela, a culvert at Welpat Bela has washed away due to flash floods, suspending traffic. The Khakhar bridge approach was also damaged.

The flood also affected crops.