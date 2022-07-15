Govt to provide 100,000 laptops amongst students

The federal government on Friday announced plans to relaunch its mothballed Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme and distribute some 100,000 laptops amongst students in the country.

The government has also decided to revamp the Youth Business Loan Scheme.

This was announced on Friday by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

During a meeting with journalists, Khawaja said that through this initiative, laptops will be distributed among students from different universities and colleges across Pakistan.

She added that merit will be upheld when awarding machines in the laptop scheme.

Further, she said that a special quota in the scheme has been reserved for students from Balochistan, adding that the number of laptops to be distributed there has been doubled.

Additionally, she said that half of all laptops to be distributed under the scheme will go to women.

Youth business loan scheme

On the youth business loan scheme, Khawaja denied rumours that the scheme had been shelved by the incumbent government. Instead, she said that the initiative has undergone some structural changes and other revamps which will see it integrated with the Skills Development Programme.

Now, she said Loans up to Rs500,000 will be interest-free. To ease the loan process, she said that conditions for getting loans of up to Rs7.5 million have been changed.

National employment policy

SAPM said that every year, almost two million students graduate from different educational institutions and there is a big need of providing them with market-oriented education.

This is where the Prime Minister’s Youth Program will step in to empower the young population, she said.

Created by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013, she said that the program will see the creation of a national employment policy.

With the National Internship Program a key part of this strategy, she said that the last government had shut it down.

With regards to the new national employment policy, she said that their main focus was “technological transformation”.

“More than 50 million population of Pakistan is between the ages of 15-25 years and our utmost goal is to train and equip them with skills,” she said.

In this regard, she said that the government will focus on providing students with technology training and digital skills scholarships.

Khawaja further said that a task force has been set up as the government aims to raise information technology exports to the $15 million mark.

With Youth Skills Day celebrated across the globe today, the SAPM stressed the importance of skills training.