ANP throws weight behind MQM-P in Karachi’s NA-245 bypoll

Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday announced to support Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the byelection in NA-245 constituency of Karachi which fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed met MQM-P Deputy Convener and former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and both subsequently held a joint press conference where the former made this announcement.

Once considered arch political rivals in the metropolis, ANP leader also vowed to partner with MQM-P in the second phase of local bodies elections in Sindh.

Syed said that both parties were committed to bring back prosperity of Karachi and together, they would get rid of looters for city’s development.

He said that only politics of blame was prevailing nowadays.

MQM-P leader Akhtar emphasized that it was the need of the hour that the country is taken forward through consensus.

He said that all political parties are together for improving the local government system.

“We have to work together to get rid of the growing problems,” he added.

Akhtar also demanded equal distribution of shares for Karachi, saying that every government has neglected the metropolis.