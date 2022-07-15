Those involved in ethnic violence are ‘terrorists’, says ANP’s Shahi Syed

With businesses shut and an air of fear hanging over parts of Karachi and Hyderabad, the Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday came out to denounce the recent ethnic violence, declaring that those involved are terrorists irrespective of the language they speak.

Addressing a joint news conference where ANP expressed support for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the upcoming NA-245 by-polls, ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed condemned the violence in Karachi, Hyderabad and other parts of Sindh and attempted to defuse tensions.

Distancing the party from the ongoing riots, Syed said that their party believed in the philosophy of non-violence as practised by Abdul Ghaffar Khan - also known as Bacha Khan - the father of their party’s founder.

He added that they also consider philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi as their hero.

The ANP provincial chief said that incidents of murder, forced closure of shops and businesses, and violence in Hyderabad, the Sindh countryside, and Karachi were equally condemnable.

“Whoever they are – they are terrorists, regardless of whether they speak Pashto or Sindhi,” he asserted, vowing that whatever happened, it was not the work of either a Sindhi or a Pashtun.

He said that anyone robbing others and vandalizing their properties based on ethnicity was unacceptable.

Syed said that he had spoken with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who had assured him that certain miscreants were trying to spread ethnic hatred and that they will be dealt with sternly.

He demanded the Sindh government ensure that all closed shops owned by Pashtuns in the province be opened and provided security.

Karachi and Hyderabad were caught in a series of violent riots after a person was brutally murdered and others attacked by a restaurant owner and accomplices two days ago.

Rioters had blocked the national highway following the incident and forced a particular ethnic group to give up businesses in reaction to the murder.

Retaliatory moves from both ethnic groups have overtaken the provincial capital forcing rangers and police to take remedial measures.