Parts of Karachi experience light rain on Friday evening

Although Karachi has so far not experienced the first of predicted heavy falls between July 14 and 17, parts of the metropolis witnessed light showers on Friday evening.

The weather remained partially cloudy in Karachi throughout the day, but it was only after sunset that it started drizzling and raining with low intensity in some areas of the city.

Gulshan, Saddar, Kala Pull, Bazarta Line, and Lines Area experienced drizzling while it showered a little intense in Sohrab Goth, Scheme-33, and Super Highway.

The areas of Malir, Naya Nazimabad, Bufferzone, Shadman and Sakhi Hasan also experienced light showers Friday evening.