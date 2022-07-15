Those eyeing four Lahore seats in bypolls would be disappointed, says Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said their opponents eyeing four seats of Lahore in Punjab bypolls would return disappointed as the city has always stood behind Nawaz Sharif.

She was addressing PML-N’s workers’ convention in Lahore.

She said that Lahore was treated like an ‘orphan’ during the past four years of PTI government, adding that the PTI government would have turned the city into relics if it had stayed another year.

She said that PTI’s Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar cannot be seen in the public rallies of PTI because he did nothing for the province.

Maryam Nawaz said that now as the PML-N has come into power in Punjab, they would set the record for developments in Lahore, like the past.

She added that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz got the city’s roads and streets cleaned within 24 hours after Eidul Azha.

The PML-N leader jibed that Imran Khan would come to Lahore today and ask for votes for Pervaiz Elahi – the man he once termed as the biggest ‘dacoit’ of the province.

She said that Imran Khan had created a chain for looting Punjab where he was at the apex.

She added that the city’s last four years of development were wasted as Imran Khan - who was a puppet himself - had imposed a puppet Buzdar as the chief minister.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated that bypolls are not the contest between PML-N and PTI, but they were a war for development of Lahore and Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a public rally in Multan on Friday evening later - the last one of her electioneering before Punjab bypolls - said she had a good sleep after many days because the petroleum prices were slashed, adding that Nawaz Sharif has told her to convey that the prices would go down further if global oil prices continue to drop.

Maryam Nawaz said PML-N has removed all landmines laid by ex-premier Imran Khan and added that a good time was coming soon.

Criticizing Imran Khan, she said that the former premier was roaming in Punjab while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been flooded after monsoon rains.

She asked, “Where is the promise of making South Punjab a separate province?” adding that Imran Khan abandoned the region.

She said that the ex-premier did not provide any evidence to the Supreme Court of the so-called conspiracy against his government.

She added that Imran Khan declared everyone a ‘thief’ but he could not prove any allegations despite he kept blackmailing NAB ex-chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The PML-N leader said the courts threw out every case against the PML-N leadership but on contrary, a new corruption case surfaces against Imran Khan.

She said that Imran Khan plundered Punjab through Gogi Pinky Economic Corridor (GPEC).

Maryam Nawaz said that the former prime minister calls the incumbent government the ‘imported government’ but more than half of his own federal cabinet comprised of people who were imported.

She said that Imran Khan praised institutions when they were leading him by the finger, but he turned hostile against them when they started functioning according to law.

She said that Imran Khan could foresee his defeat in the bypolls, and therefore he insistently keeps repeating about rigging.