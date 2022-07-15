Imran Khan offers govt to try him under Article 6

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday offered the government to try him under Article 6 of the Constitution – pertaining to treason – as it would provide him the chance to tell everything about the ‘foreign conspiracy’ resulting in his ouster from power.

Addressing the last public rally in PP-170 constituency of Lahore before the bypolls on 20 seats of Punjab scheduled on Sunday, Imran Khan said, “Impose Article 6 on me, I know how they [rulers] were imposed.”

Commenting on the recent judgment of the Supreme Court against ruling of NA deputy speaker, the former premier said the courts got opened at midnight and a suo moto notice was taken.

“When I saw this game being played, I said the best thing would be the elections where people would elect whoever they want.”

He said a judge of the top court has suggested his trial along with others including President Arif Alvi under Article 6.

“Today I say it before everyone .. impose Article 6 on me. At least this way, I would be able to tell what I have not spoken yet.”

“An elected government was removed and thieves were imposed on us [Pakistan].”

He said the Supreme Court established that there was no conspiracy but questioned how it could say this without any probe.

PTI chairman said the apex court has not probed the threatening letter yet despite President Arif Alvi sent a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan regarding it.

He also said that then-opposition kept blackmailing him during 3.5 years of his tenure to give them NRO.

‘An enlightened nation to vote now’

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said the byelections on July 17 will not to be like the past as this time, an aware nation would cast votes.

Addressing a public rally in Faisalabad, Imran Khan said he has never seen his nation as aware in the last 75 years as he grew up with the country.

He said that the cabals of crooks - imposed through US-backed conspiracy - plundered Rs1,100 billion of public money through amendments in NAB laws as they came into power.

He promised the participants of the rally that he would not let the crooks usurp the public money.

PTI chairman said the turncoats would see how the people would ‘smack’ them with the ‘bat’ - PTI’s electoral symbol - on July 17.

He claimed the government will leave no stones unturned for rigging in the bypolls as it has realized that the nation is with PTI while urging the youth to ward the polling stations on the day to prevent it.

He also vowed to defeat Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz despite the fact that the ‘umpires’.

Imran Khan also criticized the recent reduction in fuel prices by the government as he termed it ‘inadequate’.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the reduction as if he was doing a favor to the nation.

He noted that the global oil prices have dropped significantly below $100 and the price of petrol and diesel locally should be around Rs150.

He contended that the government is not doing so because it fears International Monetary Fund (IMF) unlike the PTI government which did not succumb to the pressure from the global lender and kept the price of the commodity low.

Citing examples of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the PTI chairman said the rulers of both countries fled abroad as their wealth and assets were there as he compared Sharif and Zardari families with them.

Imran Khan said the textile industry of Faisalabad was booming only a few months earlier so much so that it created a shortage of laborers. However, he lamented that industries were shutting down now due to the government which came into power through conspiracy.

Imran Khan reiterated that they want good relations with every country including the US but would not embrace anyone as their ‘masters’.

He said that the US brought the incumbent rulers in powers as it could not bear a leader who serves the interest of his nation instead of their.

He said that during the tenures of the past rulers, US carried out 400 drone strikes in Pakistan compared to zero during his tenure.

Later in the day, Imran Khan also addressed a public gathering in PP-168 constituency of Lahore.

He said that all surveys have showed that PTI was leading against its opponents in the bypolls while commending the people of Lahore that they have broken the chains of ‘fear’.

He alleged that Mr X has prepared 15,000 to 20,000 bogus votes in every constituency to rig the elections.

Imran Khan said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted in the court that it mistakenly declared 4 million dead, adding that the chief election commissioner (CEC) should step down after this.

He said that Pakistan is a nation of 220 million people not animals who would accept anyone imposed on them.

He said all people probing cases of the Sharif family died mysteriously suffering cardiac arrests, adding that journalist Imran Riaz Khan also suspects he was poisoned while he was in the jail.

Calling out Lahore Police CCPO and Punjab Police IG, Imran Khan said they would hold both of them accountable for the crimes they committed on May 25 during PTI’s Azadi March and how they were obeying illegal orders of the chief minister.