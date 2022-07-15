Sharjeel warns of strict action against elements fanning ethnic divisions in Sindh

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday warned elements against inciting ethnic hatred, stating that the government will take all those involved to task through law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Friday flanked by MNA Agha Rafiullah and Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Memon gave an update about the recent violence in Hyderabad and Karachi.

Memon said that the police has arrested at least two people who were allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Bilal alias Kaka at a hotel near the Hyderabad Bypass. He added that police are on the hunt for four other suspects.

With violence from that incident spreading to parts of Hyderabad and Karachi apart from different parts of Sindh for two consecutive days, Memon said that the police has arrested as many as 28 people who had forcibly shut down hotels and businesses in different parts of Hyderabad and Karachi.

He suggested that these people may have ties to a nationalist party in Sindh.

Memon continued that police had also arrested 48 people for rioting in Sohrab Goth on Thursday. He added that these individuals have also been booked as he insisted that everyone was equal before the law.

Memon said the government has spoken to Shahi Syed of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Sanan Qureshi – of the proscribed nationalist group JSQM – and both have condemned the incidents.

“All parties must give a message of unity,” he urged.

Social media accounts spreading hate

In addition to the disturbance on the streets, Memon said that a lot of hate and inciteful comments were being spread on social media.

He said that the police had conducted a preliminary probe and found several accounts responsible for inciting violence.

“I will not take names but we found that some of the accounts from which such material was being posted was from accounts whose real owners had died over a year ago,” he said.

He urged the federal interior ministry to direct the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime wing to apprehend those responsible for making incite-ful videos of viral online.

If anyone from any part of Pakistan spreads hateful or inciteful comments, action will be taken against them.

The minister further said that they want peace in the province with brotherhood.

Is PTI responsible?

Suggesting that ethnic divisions were being fanned by a particular political group, Memon claimed that some of those arrested for spreading anarchy at Sohrab Goth in Karachi had allegedly expressed ties with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as well.

“One person was even carrying an Afghan flag,” he said, adding that the brother of a rioter even has a ticket from the PTI.

He added that some people were intent on turning a violent argument between two groups into an ethnic fault line, but we will not allow them to do so.

“Some people want to spread anarchy in the country, these people were forced out of government due to their ineligibility and ineptitude,” he said, in a veiled reference.

He added that sometimes these people sit and issue incendiary speeches attacking state institutions while sitting in Punjab and sometimes they use such incidents to spread chaos.

If the law and constitution are applied in true spirit, then, he said, the PTI would be banned.

Elaborating, he said that PTI had taken funding from Israel and India. He asked if the constitution is silent on this matter?

Can you take funding from anyone to criticize your critical state institutions? he asked, adding why I sthe Supreme Court silent in this matter?

If you just look at the latest verdict by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, then Imran Khan should not even have the right to do politics in the country and should be subject to Article 6.

Sindh political leaders come together

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the incident in Hyderabad was a personal feud between two groups which is being fanned. He added that he has spoken to political leaders in the province and everyone has condemned the incident

Karachi and Hyderabad were caught in a series of violent riots after a person was brutally murdered and others attacked by a restaurant owner and accomplices two days ago.

Rioters had blocked the national highway following the incident and forced a particular ethnic group to give up businesses in reaction to the murder.

Retaliatory moves from both ethnic groups have overtaken the provincial capital forcing rangers and police to take remedial measures.

ANP and MQM-P denounce violence

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday came out to denounce the recent ethnic violence, declaring that those involved are terrorists irrespective of the language they speak.

Addressing a joint news conference where ANP expressed support for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the upcoming NA-245 by-polls, both parties condemned the violence.

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed said that incidents of murder, forced closure of shops and businesses and violence in Hyderabad, the Sindh countryside, and Karachi were equally condemnable.