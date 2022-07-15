Sindh IG puts police on alert until next order as tension prevails

After a tense day in Karachi following the incident of killing in Hyderabad two days ago which fanned an ethnic dispute, Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon has issued instructions to the police to stay on high alert until the next order.

He instructed the police to take concrete and extraordinary measures to establish the rule of law and protect the lives and properties of the citizens across the province.

IG issued these instructions while reviewing the report containing the first information reports (FIRs) and arrests in the context of the Hyderabad Naseem Nagar incident.

According to the report of Sindh Operations AIG, there were 15 incidents of riots and violence that occurred in jurisdictions of different police stations of Sindh following the Hyderabad incident. The report said the police arrested 90 suspects under 12 FIRs.

The IG Sindh also issued instructions to the investigation team formed under the Hyderabad Police Headquarters SP to ensure the probe is transparent and impartial.

He also instructed to cover various aspects and angles during the investigation so that the victim’s family gets justice. IG directed that the victim’s family should be informed about the progress in the case so far.

IG Sindh said that an organized and vigorous action should be taken against the elements involved in criminal activities while instructing the mobilization of community members including religious leaders, and elders of the area for the establishment of peace and promotion of an atmosphere of brotherhood to diffuse possible tensions and paving way for dialogue.

Memon also directed the police to take steps to ensure protection of businesses and the business community.

He also appealed to the people to ignore rumors.

He said that the concerned police should not only ensure communication with the media to dispel rumors and discourage them, but also share measures with the media taken for establishing order so that the citizens can become aware of the facts.

Tension prevails in Karachi

Earlier, the situation in Karachi remained tense on Friday, a day after violent protest on Sohrab Goth, after heavy contingents of paramilitary Rangers and police were deployed on the site. However, some miscreants managed to pelt stones and smash the windows of public buses on University Road, forcing their operations to shut.

At least one passenger vehicle was also torched.

To ensure that no fallout of yesterday’s violence is witnessed today, the police conducted a flag march at Sohrab Goth while the Rangers also patrolled different areas to maintain law and order.

Despite that, some miscreants pelted public buses - Sheraz and Laki Marwat - with stones near Safoora Goth on University Road, shattering their windshields.

Viral videos showed rioters armed with batons forcing a bus to stop and empty before smashing its windows.

Following this, the operations of public buses ground to a halt in the city, causing problems to citizens in reaching their destinations. A large portion of the population relies on public transport to travel around the megacity.

Meanwhile, the University Road saw low-traffic on Friday with many roadside tea stalls reported to be closed in Sachal Goth and Muhammad Khan Goth.

Meanwhile, the police said they have registered three cases against 40 unidentified suspects for Thursday’s violence while more than 190 suspects have been detained.

The police in the first information report (FIR) said during the violent protest on Sohrab Goth, some armed protesters snatched arms and ammunition from the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Besides this, some miscreants also looted pedestrians and motorists stuck in the traffic on Super Highway and adjoining service roads while they also vandalized vehicles.

Sharjeel warns miscreants of strict action

The riots in different areas of Karachi prompted a response from the provincial government who appealed to not give incidents an “ethnic color” while warning miscreants of stern action.

Addressing a news conference on Friday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said two people involved in the incident have been arrested while four others were on the run.

He added that after the incident, some people forced shut hotels in Hyderabad. Some 28 of them were taken into custody.

Another 48 suspects have been held for violence during the Sohrab Goth protest, adding that all are equal in the eyes of law.

ANP and MQM-P denounce violence

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday came out to denounce the recent ethnic violence, declaring that those involved are terrorists irrespective of the language they speak.

Addressing a joint news conference where ANP expressed support for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the upcoming NA-245 by-polls, both parties condemned the violence.

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed said that incidents of murder, forced closure of shops and businesses and violence in Hyderabad, the Sindh countryside, and Karachi were equally condemnable.