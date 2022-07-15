Joe Biden says Palestinians need ‘political horizon’ towards peace

Palestinians require a political path towards peace with Israel, even if a two-state solution to the conflict appears far off, US President Joe Biden said in the occupied West Bank Friday.

“There must be a political horizon that the Palestinian people can actually see or at least feel. We cannot allow the hopelessness to steal away the future,” Biden said alongside Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem.

The United States will insist on “full” accountability over the killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, said President Biden.

“The United States will continue to insist on a full and transparent accounting of her death,” Biden said alongside Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.