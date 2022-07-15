Cabinet forms committee to implement points raised in SC’s detailed order

The federal cabinet on Friday decided to set up multiple committees and commissions to probe serious allegations levelled against former prime minister Imran Khan and his party’s office bearers in the vote of no-confidence and the Tayyaba Gul.

This was announced by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday during a news briefing after the federal cabinet’s meeting.

Aurangzeb said that during Friday’s cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the recent issues, particularly the detailed order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the suo moto case over the rejection of the vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly against then prime minister Imran Khan. The other issue under discussion was the complaint of Tayyaba Gul against former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal.

On the former, Aurangzeb said that the cabinet passed a resolution welcoming the detailed order and the points raised therein.

She added that the apex federal forum saw the order as a charge sheet against the PTI and its office bearers involved in subverting the constitution.

Further, she said that the apex court’s order cleared that no proof of foreign interference was presented before the court.

“The court has rightly pointed out that if it was such a serious matter, why did the prime minister at the time, Imran Khan, not order an inquiry into the matter and instead adopt silence,” she said.

She added that it was decided that a special committee has been formed, led by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar, and federal ministers of interior, information and others to review the points contained in the order and prepare a set of recommendations on implementing them.

On Tayyaba Gul’s complaint before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Aurangzeb said that Gul had filed a complaint on the prime minister’s portal of sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

“Instead of taking action, the woman was summoned to the PM house where she was held against her will for 18 days,” she said, adding all video evidence in her possession was seized and then used to blackmail the former NAB chairman to file bogus cases against political opponents.

In this regard, she said that an independent inquiry commission will be set up by the law minister under the Inquiries Act 2017 to probe Gul’s allegations. Moreover, complaints filed by women against Justice Iqbal in the enforced disappearances commission will also be included in the probe.

She added that the commission will be time bound to complete its probe and submit findings. The federal minister promised that all findings will be made public.

Further, she said that the cabinet considered the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet taken on July 5.

In this regard, she said that the cabinet approved the decision to import 300,000 million metric tons of wheat.

However, it was directed that its pricing should be per the falling price of wheat in the international market.

Moreover, on the ECC’s decision to allow the release of banned luxury goods which arrived at Pakistani ports until June 30, she said that the cabinet decided to approve the decision.

However, the cabinet decided that goods which arrived at Pakistani ports within two weeks of the ban being imposed will be released with a 5% penalty.

Similarly, goods which arrived at Pakistani ports after that period were also allowed to enter the country but after paying 15% penalty.