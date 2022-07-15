Chief election commissioner fears for life, family, asks govt for security

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has asked the government for foll-proof security as he fears for his life and for his family’s safety, SAMAA TV reported.

In a letter sent to the interior minister, CEC Raja maintained that the leaders of a political party have continuously been threatening him and his family.

He requested the ministry to provide him security as per the law.

CEC Raja wants security at his residences in Lahore and Islamabad.

ECP requests Rangers deployment during Punjab by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan has requested the deployment of ar

“The present political situation in 20 constituencies where by-elections are to be held, is highly charged,” reads a letter sent to the interior ministry dated July 14, 2022.

The commission said that the certain political leaders are raising the emotions of their young workers/supporters to a dangerous level.

“The recent news about the presence of armed personnel around contesting candidates and constituencies has also raised the political temperature which is likely to exacerbate the situation, if not prevented in time,” the letter said.

The ECP asked for the deployment of Rangers in sensitive constituencies like Lahore and Multan to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for the conduct of by-elections. It also requested for Quick Response Force for the remaining constituencies.