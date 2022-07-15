Mohammad Amir joins Rawalakot Hawks for KPL season two

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has been named the icon player of Rawalakot Hawks for the second season of Kashmir Premier League.

The announcement was made public by the franchise on social media platforms on Friday.

“Just wanted to say thank you to Rawalakot Hawks for signing me as an icon player for KPL season two,” he said. “I’m glad and looking forward and can’t wait to join my team. See you all soon,” Amir added.

The 330-year-old has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is, where he claimed 259 wickets. Over alls In 219 T20 matches, he has taken 248 wickets at an impressive average of 22.84.

Head coach Rawalkot Hawks Arshad Khan said Amir is an experienced bowler in this format and his inclusion will strengthen the team.