Israel welcomes Saudi decision to open air space to all carriers: minister

Israeli Transport Minister Merav Michaeli on Friday welcomed as an “important step” Saudi Arabia’s decision to lift restrictions on all carriers using its airspace.

“Israeli flights will be allowed in Saudi Arabian airspace. This is an important step by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will significantly shorten flight times and lower prices,” Michaeli said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia announced Friday it was lifting restrictions on “all carriers” using its airspace, an apparent gesture of openness towards Israel hours before US President Joe Biden’s arrival.

The US leader welcomed the “historic” decision, the latest conciliatory move by Riyadh concerning the Jewish state, which it has refused to recognise despite intensive efforts by the Israelis to establish ties with Arab countries.

The Saudi civil aviation authority “announces the decision to open the Kingdom’s airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority for overflying”, it said in a statement.