Monsoon havoc continues: Flash floods sweep away bridges in Lasbella, Machh

Torrential rains continue to batter Balochistan in the latest monsoon system that entered Pakistan on July 14.

According to the latest updates received by SAMAA TV, the bridge connecting Machh city with the main highway has been destroyed.

Initial reports suggest that one-fourth of the bridge was swept away by flash floods.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has confirmed the occurrence and stated that repair work is ongoing at the site to restore interconnectivity.

Meanwhile, the bridge in Lasbella connecting Karachi with Quetta was also destroyed in the flood.

The PDMA has said that soon the bridges will be restored and opened to traffic.

The authority also confirmed that no loss of life was recorded during the ongoing monsoon spell.

It is pertinent to mention here that the arteries leading to Fort Munroe and Harnai have been closed owing to the threat of flood water passing from the area.

The catastrophic rains in the province have claimed at least 69 lives over the course of one month as per the data shared by PDMA.

As many as 730 houses were also partially or completely destroyed by rainfall.

Health emergency

According to the World Health Organization, there is an outbreak of diarrhoea in 16 districts of Balochistan.

In Zhob alone, at least seven people have died and more than 1,100 have been affected during the last nine days.

A view of patients inside the Zhob Civil Hospital

The administration of Zhob Civil Hospital has confirmed that the facility is working beyond its means as all the wards have been filled with diarrhoea patients.

“Intense heat and humidity have added to the misery of the patients while they battle the disease in the courtyard of the hospital,” revealed Inamullah Khan, whose relative passed away from diarrhoea yesterday.

He added that stormwater had entered the homes in Zhob which triggered the disease outbreak in extraordinary numbers.

“There is a dearth of life-saving medicines and the hospital even lacks proper electricity supply,” he lamented adding that doctors are treating patients using torches.

Patients are also calling on authorities to end the water shortages in the area and provide necessary water treatment equipment and chemicals for cleaning water.

Weather advisory

Moreover, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a flood warning as relentless rains are expected to batter the region for the next 48 hours which means the instance of health issues will increase over time.

Source PMD

Langau’s visit to PDMA Balochistan

Meer Ziaullah Langau, the advisor to the interior ministry of Balochistan, visited PDMA on Friday to review the administrative measures being undertaken to provide relief to flood-stricken masses.

While speaking to the staff of the authority he noted that the second monsoon spell has served a harsher blow to the province.

He said the government has deployed all resources to help those marred by the flood damage and instructed PDMA to give him an hourly update.

Langau also praised the Pakistan army, Frontier Corps and district administration for actively assisting flood affectees.