Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1pm - SAMAA TV - 15 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - SAMAA TV - 15 July 2022 Jul 15, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - SAMAA TV - 15 July 2022 Recommended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slashes price of petrol by Rs18.50 and high speed diesel by Rs40.54 following fall in global prices Sharjeel warns of strict action against elements fanning ethnic divisions in Sindh Nearly 600 candidates elected unopposed in second phase of LG elections in Sindh Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place Tiff over food order turns deadly, causes riots in parts of Sindh ‘Insecure Olympians, outdated coaching methods’: A scathing review of Pakistan hockey