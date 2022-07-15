SBCA decides to demolish 19 ‘dangerous buildings’ in Karachi’s South District

After nine buildings were partially damaged during the recent spell of monsoon rains, the building control authority in the province has decided to demolish 19 ‘dangerous buildings’ in Karachi lest they collapse during the upcoming forecasted rain spell.

This was decided by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in a meeting held at its headquarters a few days ago. The meeting was chaired by SBCA Director General Ishaque Khuhro along with directors of the authority and other officials.

It was further decided that prompt action should be taken against dangerous buildings for their demolition.

The operation will commence from Saddar, the old town in Karachi’s South District.

The old town dates to pre-partition times and many buildings from that era, built using sandstone native to areas around Karachi, were used as material to construct these buildings.

The meeting identified 19 buildings in the old city areas which have been declared dangerous by SBCA’s technical committee.

The list of buildings slated for demolition, a copy of which is available with SAMAA DIGITAL, showed that two buildings are in Wadhumal Odha Ram quarters, two in Market Quarters, four in Old Town quarters, the Laxmi Nawaz building, Naz Manzil, Ahsan Mansion, Aram Bagh Quarters, two buildings in Bohri Bazaar, and six buildings in Lyari.

Most of these buildings are either fully occupied or partly occupied. Some are unoccupied and demolition works have commenced.

For the occupied buildings, the district commissioners have been requested to ensure that occupants evacuate safely.

A survey conducted by SBCA’s Technical Committee found that there are 421 dangerous buildings located across Karachi. Of these, nearly half are located in the old city area of Saddar and Clifton.

The SBCA Demolition Department has already put up banners in front of all dangerous buildings and issued notices to occupants to evacuate these buildings.

The residents, however, are of the view that they are living in these houses for decades, adding that the government is not providing any alternate residence to them.

The list of dangerous buildings slated for demolition are listed below:

S. No Plot No. Status Remarks 1 45/1/1, WO-6, Wadhumal Odha Ram Qtrs Ground + 1st floor Demolished and matter is sub-judiced before Sindh High Court 2 44/1/1, WO-6, Wadhumal Odha Ram Qtrs Ground Floor (Occupied + Shops) Building sealed and matter is subjudiced before court 3 112, MR-1, Market Qtrs Ground + 5th floor Partly occupied at ground floor. Notice Issued. Concerned district commissioner (DC) is requested for evacuation. Contract awarded to M/S Sistech and demolition in process 4 75, MR-1, Market Qtrs Ground + 1st floor Notice issued. Contract awarded to M/S Sistech Demolition in progress. 5 15, OT-2, Old Town Qtrs Ground + 2nd floor Notice issued. Contract awarded to M/S Sistech Demolition in progress 6 47, OT-2, Old Town Qtrs Ground + 5th floor Partly occupied Notice issued DC is requested for evacuation 7 114 & 115 OT-6, Old Town Qtrs Ground + 4th floor Unoccupied Notice issued 8 62/8, HV-2, Harichand Vishandas Building (Laxmi Nawaz Building) Ground + 4th floor Notice issued 9 02, SR-4, Serai Qtrs (Naz Manzil) Ground + 6th floor Unoccupied Notice issued 10 25/2, Ram Bagh 3, Aram Bagh Qtrs (Ahsan Mansion) Ground (shops) + 6th floor Occupied Notice issued 11 8/1, Ram Bagh 3, Aram Bagh Qtrs Ground + 1st floor Partly occupied DC Concerned is requested for evacuation 12 203, SB-7, Saddar Bazaar, Bohri Bazaar Ground + 2nd floors Partly occupied DC concerned is requested for evacuation 13 204, SB-7, Saddar Bazaar, Bohri Bazaar Ground + 2nd floor Partly occupied Notice issued DC concerned is requested for evacuation 14 KS-237, Gali No. 06, Lyari Ground + 4th floors Partly occupied Notice issued DC concerned is requested for evacuation 15 KS-218, Gali No. 03, Lyari Ground + 5th floors Partly occupied Notice issued DC concerned is requested for evacuation 16 KS-173, Gali No. 06, Lyari Ground + 2nd floors Partly occupied Notice issued DC concerned is requested for evacuation 17 KS-235, Gali No. 06, Lyari Ground + 4th floors Partly occupied Notice issued DC concerned is requested for evacuation 18 KS-216, Gali No. 06, Lyari Ground + 4th floors Unoccupied Notice issued DC concerned is requested for evacuation 19 1435, Gali No. 03, Nayabad, Lyari Ground + 5th floors Partly occupied Notice issued DC concerned is requested for evacuation

The SBCA director general further imposed a rain emergency in the city and cancelled leaves of all staffers and employees.

Earlier, the SBCA had identified and issued evacuation notices to some 421 buildings deemed as ’dangerous“.