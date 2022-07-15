Rising import demand causes rupee to lose ground against US Dollar

Stronger import demands and repayments of loans denting the country’s foreign exchange reserves saw the rupee lose grounds against the US dollar on Friday, closing the week at Rs210.95.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday afternoon, the rupee lost around Rs1.15 in value or depreciated around 0.55%.

This was the highest level that the US dollar had reached against the rupee this week, which had began with the US dollar at Rs207.91.

The rupee remained under pressure throughout the week, sliding by as much as Rs2.11 on Wednesday to Rs210.10.

There was a slight recovery of 30 paisas on Thursday after the announcement that a staff-level agreement had been reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), recovering to Rs209.80.

Earlier, during intraday trading in the interbank, the US dollar was traded at a low of Rs208.70, down by Rs1.10.

This had extended an ongoing streak of the rupee where it has strengthened by about Rs2.30 in two days on the back of news that the IMF had completed its seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s economy as part of its extended fund facility and that a staff-level agreement had been reached whereby the global lending agency will give Pakistan around $1.17 billion. With the latest tranche, IMG would have provided Pakistan with $4.2 billion under the current loan agreement.