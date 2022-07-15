Likely schedule for England tour of Pakistan

After 17 years, England are set to tour Pakistan in September this year to play a seven-match T20I series.

Ahead of the tour, a four-member recce team from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will visit Pakistan later this month to inspect he arrangements for the highly-anticipated tour.

They are expected to visit Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan and will meet relevant security and administrative officials.

However, the T20I series is expected to be played on two venues – Karachi and Lahore.

Karachi is likely to host England on September 20th, 22nd, 23rd and 25th, and three matches in Lahore on September 28th, 30th and October 2nd.

England were scheduled to play two T20Is ahead of World Cup in T20Is last year but it was later called off due to issues related to players’ fatigue.