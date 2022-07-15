Intercity bus fares down by 10%

All Pakistan Public Transport Owners have announced a 10% reduction in bus fares for passengers.

The fare of one passenger seat for Lahore to Rawalpindi and Lahore to Multan has been reduced by Rs100 each.

Whereas, the fare from Lahore to Faisalabad has been reduced by Rs50 and that of Lahore to Sadiqabad by Rs200 per seat.

Meanwhile, the transporters also claimed that they would further reduce the fares of buses if the Ada slip is done away with by the government.

They also pointed out that the government had increased the diesel prices by Rs133 over the past few weeks and now the discount they have offered is only Rs40.

In light of all these policies, further reduction in fare prices would only be plausible if the government offers a cut in income tax per seat.

The current income tax rate was recently increased to Rs8,000 per seat by the authorities.