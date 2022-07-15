Fair fare: Pakistan Railways to cut ticket prices by up to 10%

Following the reduction in prices of petroleum products, the Pakistan Railway (PR) has decided to reduce fares by up to 5 to 10%.

Late on Thursday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced a revised discounted price schedule for petroleum products.

The prime minister had announced that the price of diesel will be cut by Rs.40.54 and petrol by Rs18.50 per litre effective from July 15.

In view of the said discount, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has issued instructions to reduce the train fare.

A meeting to revise and notify the train fares will be conducted Friday under the chairmanship of Secretary Railways Zafar Ranjha.