Instagram announces new Subscriptions feature to attract content creators

In a bid to challenge TikTok, Instagram has introduced Subscriptions feature to attract more content creators on the social media platform.

The main aim for the feature is to help the creators increase revenue while also making the app more attractive than its current competitor TikTok.

The announcement was made by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday.

According to him, creators will have a destination for subscriber-only content on their profiles, post exclusive Reels for subscribers, and share feed posts that only subscribers can access.

The feature will allow creators to monetize and become closer to their most engaged followers by offering exclusive content and experiences.

They already tested the feature in January and thousands of creators in the US now have the access to the Subscriptions.