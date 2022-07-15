Kalidou Koulibaly is new Chelsea player: Romano confirms

Chelsea and Napoli have reached agreement for Kalidou Koulibaly’s transfer to the Premier League, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Friday.

The Senegal international, who is out of contract in 2023, is considered by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who has since joined Real Madrid.

Romano said that Koulibaly can be considered new Chelsea player. ‘It’s all signed and completed’.

▫️ Contract signed, four year deal + option for further season.

▫️ Documents completed between Napoli and Chelsea for €40m.

He said that an official bid from Chelsea FC in the region of €40 million had been accepted by Napoli.

Romano further confirmed that Koulibaly will be signing a four-year deal with Chelsea, while he will be netting a double-digit annual salary.

This will make Koulibaly arguably Chelsea’s highest-paid player.

Earlier, Raheem Sterling flew to Los Angeles and was unveiled as the Blues latest signing following a completed medical in London.

The 27-year-old joined his new teammates on their preseason tour of the United States on Wednesday.