TikToker Hareem Shah arrested in Turkiye

TikTok star Hareem Shah has been arrested in Turkiye.

The sources said Hareem along with her husband, Bilal Shah, was arrested as they were leaving for Muscat.

Turkish police seized a large amount of money and gold at the airport and has started an investigation.

In January, Hareem created a storm online with a video in which she showed off bundles of foreign currency notes and claimed to have smuggled it from Pakistan.

However, when the FIA sprang into action, Hareem backtracked on her statement. She said that the money came from the sale of her sister’s car in London.