ECB security team to visit Pakistan ahead of England tour

A four-member recce team from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will reportedly visit Pakistan later this month to inspect the arrangements ahead of the highly-anticipated England tour.

England will play seven T20I matches during their first tour of Pakistan after 17 years.

According to Geo News, a four-member team from ECB – two members from its cricket operation departments, a representative of the players’ association and security advisor Reg Dickason — will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday, July 17.

They are expected to visit Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan and will meet relevant security and administrative officials.

However, the T20I series is expected to be played on two venues ­– Karachi and Lahore.

Karachi is likely to host England on September 20th, 22nd, 23rd and 25th, and three matches in Lahore on September 28th, 30th and October 2nd.

Moreover, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the ECB are discussing various itineraries for the scheduled tour which is split into two parts — first for seven T20Is before T20 World Cup and then for three Test matches after the tournament.

A PCB source confirmed that multiple schedules are being discussed but nothing is finalised yet.

England were scheduled to play two T20Is ahead of World Cup in T20Is last year but it was later called off due to issues related to players’ fatigue.