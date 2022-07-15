Article 6, petrol prices, Karachi protests, Ziarat killing

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, July 15, 2022:

Article 6 against Imran Khan

After the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued the detailed verdict of the suo moto case regarding the rejection of the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan by the then Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, the federal government has started working to initiate Article 6 proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan.

In an additional note penned by Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhle, the supreme court judge urged the Parliament to determine if the acts of President Arif Alvi, Imran Khan,, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, former deputy speaker Suri and former federal law minister Fawad Chaudhry “attract Article 6 of the Constitution” for violating the sacred trust of exercising by derailing the process of the no-confidence motion pursued against Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah told media on Thursday that the government has started working on action against Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution, adding that the Parliament has to block the path of unconstitutional steps after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

President’s impeachment

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan UIIah Khan drafted a resolution Thursday in the Senate for the impeachment of President Dr Arif Alvi.

“The Supreme Court of Pakistan in its recent historic detailed judgment outlines that Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Qasim Suri, and Fawad Chaudhry blatantly transgressed the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan when they didn’t allow the voting on the no-confidence motion,” the draft read.

“There must be severe consequences for this blatant transgression and the law must take its course. Therefore, the senate of Pakistan should immediately initiate article 6 proceedings against Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Qasim Suri, and Fawad Chaudhry,” Senator said in the resolution draft.

Petrol prices

The government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs18.50 and Rs40.54 respectively.

Per the notification issued by the Finance Division, after a Rs18.50 cut in prices, the new price of petrol will be Rs230.24 per liter.

Similarly, a cut of Rs40.54 brings the price of High Speed Diesel to Rs236 per liter.

The price of Kerosene oil was lowered by Rs33.81 from Rs230.36 to Rs196.45 per liter.

Prices of Light Diesel Oil were slashed by Rs34.71 from Rs226.15 to Rs191.44 per liter.

Terrorists abduct, kill senior military officer

A senior military officer was abducted and killed by terrorists while a tourist accompanying the officer remains missing as the military continues the search operation.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday evening, Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin had travelled to Ziarat to visit Quaid-e-Azam’s residency there on July 12.

While returning to Quetta between the night of July 12-13, they were intercepted by a group of around a dozen terrorists near Warchoom in Ziarat.

ISPR said that once they received information about the abduction, a quick reaction force (QRF) of the army was immediately dispatched to chase the terrorists.

The QRF managed to trace the abducted officer and his kidnappers as the latter drove towards their hideouts in the general area of Mangi Dam.

Rioters block Super Highway, National Highway

Violent clashes, that erupted following a tiff over a food order in Hyderbad leaving one dead, spread to Karachi on Thursday afternoon. An angry group of protesters pelted vehicles with stones at Superhighway near Al Asif Square and set tyres ablaze to block the highway for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

As a result of the blockage, a severe traffic jam was reported in northern parts of the city.

A similar protest was reported on National Highway near Shah Latif Town, causing a traffic jam on the highway.

A union council office of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at Al Asif Square was also ransacked by protesters.

Read the detail story on how it all started here

Maryam Nawaz to address election rally in Multan

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will be addressing a rally in Multan on Friday. It will be the last election rally before the by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats to be held on Sunday.