Netizens in awe of Babar after his support for Kohli

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the hearts of millions after the latter tweeted in support of out-of-form Virat Kohli.

The former India captain has lost his mojo and has been struggling to score big runs for over a year.

The 33-year-old has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.

Following the dip in form, Kohli is facing scathing criticism from the media and several members of the cricket fraternity have suggested that he should take a break from international cricket.

However, Babar Azam showed his support for India’s prolific runs scorer and tweeted ’this too shall pass.

Here is how netizens reacted to Babar Azam’s tweet:

Vikrant Gupta appreciating BABAR AZAM for his tweet for VIRAT KOHLI @vikrantgupta73 It was a great gesture from BABAR, Isn't it ?? #BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/7gZDwlOWPc — Farooq Alam (@AlamFAR786) July 14, 2022

Babar Azam latest instagram post shows that cricket is beyond boundaries. 🇮🇳🇵🇰 #ViratKohli #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/aqmoCUCpgF — Yash Mall (@iYashMall) July 14, 2022

Kohli was missing from the 18-member squad announced by selectors for the upcoming five-match Twenty20 series in West Indies.

The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.