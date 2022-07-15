Netizens in awe of Babar after his support for Kohli
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the hearts of millions after the latter tweeted in support of out-of-form Virat Kohli.
The former India captain has lost his mojo and has been struggling to score big runs for over a year.
The 33-year-old has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.
Following the dip in form, Kohli is facing scathing criticism from the media and several members of the cricket fraternity have suggested that he should take a break from international cricket.
However, Babar Azam showed his support for India’s prolific runs scorer and tweeted ’this too shall pass.
Here is how netizens reacted to Babar Azam’s tweet:
Kohli was missing from the 18-member squad announced by selectors for the upcoming five-match Twenty20 series in West Indies.
The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.