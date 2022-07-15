Balochistan CM appeals for 30,000 camps to provide shelter to rain affectees

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has made an urgent appeal of needing at least 30,000 camps to provide shelter to rain affectees.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on Thursday, the provincial chief executive said the second monsoon spell wreaked havoc in the country’s largest province.

“We not only experienced human loss but many homes were also destroyed,” Bizenjo said, adding that many districts of Balochistan were impacted by the torrential rains.

He assured all out support to the rain affectees from the government.

“We also need money for relief operations,” the CM said. “The federal government should lend us support in these crucial times.”

The chief minister highlighted how some dams of the province were also damaged by rainfall.

Bizenjo made it clear that if any government official is found guilty of not doing their job properly during the monsoon season then they will be dealt according to the law.

Other provincial ministers were also present on the occasion.