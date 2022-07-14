Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slashes price of petrol by Rs18.50 and high speed diesel by Rs40.54 following fall in global prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has slashed the prices of petroleum products, including petrol and diesel by Rs18.50 and Rs40.54 respectively.

In an address to the nation on Thursday night, the premier cited declining prices of oil in the international market as the reason for lowering prices of petroleum products.

Later, a news release issued by the Finance Division, said that new prices will be effective from July 15.

Per the notification, after a Rs18.50 cut in prices, the new cost of petrol will be Rs230.24 per liter.

Similarly, a cut of Rs40.54, the new cost of High Speed Diesel will be Rs236 per liter.

The price of Kerosene oil was lowered by Rs33.81 from Rs230.36 to Rs196.45 per liter.

Prices of Light Diesel Oil were slashed by Rs34.71 from Rs226.15 to Rs191.44 per liter.

The government maintained the Rs10 petroleum levy on petrol and Rs5 on High Speed Diesel, Kerosene and Light Diesel oils. Moreover, no sales tax is being collected on petroleum products.

“Alhumdullilah we have also struck an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said, “The success goes to Miftah Ismail and his team.”

Premier Shehbaz maintained that he hoped this is the last deal with IMF which “we ought to complete in spirit.”

“We need to stand on our own feet but this is not an easy way. It is filled with thorns the entire way,” he added. “Allah said work hard and He will help.”

Shehbaz justified burdening the public because inflation was on the rise and oil prices were reaching the sky, adding that the agreement signed with IMF was destroyed by the former government. “They laid mines for us.”

The premier maintained that the Imran Khan-led government reduced the prices of petrol which couldn’t be backed by money in the treasury.

“I had promised to not lie to the public,” he said. “There was no other way than increasing the prices of petrol and therefore we had to take tough decisions.”

With fuel prices declining in the international market, the prime minister said his government had finally availed a chance to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel.

However, some netizens were of the view that the incumbent government had made the announcement with a view to the upcoming by-elections in Punjab on July 17.