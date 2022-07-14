Protesters and rioters block Super Highway and National Highway, cause massive traffic jam

Violent clashes, that erupted following a tiff over a food order in Hyderbad leaving one dead, spread to Karachi on Thursday afternoon. An angry group of protesters pelted vehicles with stones at Superhighway near Al Asif Square and set tyres ablaze to block the highway for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

As a result of the blockage, a severe traffic jam was reported in northern parts of the city.

A similar protest was reported on National Highway near Shah Latif Town, causing a traffic jam on the highway.

A union council office of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at Al Asif Square was also ransacked by protesters.

How it all began?

An FIR registered at the Bhittai Nagar police station in Hyderabad by Salaam stated that on July 12, his brother, Bilal Kaka, along with his friends, Sarfaraz alias Jani, Imran Malik, Zeeshan Jamali and Waqar Patoli, had gone to the Super Salateen Hotel near the Hyderabad Bypass for dinner.

There, the group of friends claimed, that a hotel staffer, identified as Bakhtiar - son of hotel owner Shahsawar, allegedly misbehaved with them.

When they complained about him to the hotel owner Shahsawar, he did not take any action. Instead, Shahsawar allegedly defended Bakhtiyar and told the group to either have their dinner quietly or leave. Kaka’s friends told Salaam that a heated argument then ensued between the group and the hotel’s owner and staff. Meanwhile, one of Shahsawar’s sons, identified as Malhaar, arrived. Subsequently, the hotel owner, his sons Bakhtiyar and Malhaar along with hotel staff allegedly encircled the group of friends. Around five to six staffers armed themselves with iron rods while one person carried a firearm.

Salaam claimed that per Kaka’s friends, Shahsawar allegedly pointed toward Kaka and directed his staff to attack. Subsequently, Bakhtiar allegedly attacked Kaka with an iron rod.

Simultaneously, the other staff of the hotel also attacked Kaka’s friends, injuring them. When the group of friends tried to flee their assailants at the hotel, hotel owner Shahsawar, who had allegedly picked up an iron rod, also attacked them.

Salaam claimed when all members of the group fell unconscious because of their injuries, an assailant allegedly fired into the air to scatter the gathering crowd and other customers at the hotel.

After the gathering crowd had dispersed, the assailants checked the injured one by one. When they discovered that Kaka was non-responsive, the assailants once again fired into the air and fled.

Salaam said that he was called by their mutual friend Aamir Khan at 2:30 am on July 12 that Kaka and his friends had been injured in a clash at Super Salateen Hotel and that they had been rushed to the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad.

Salaam told the police that following Aamir’s phone call, he rushed to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad. When he entered the emergency ward of the hospital, he saw Kaka lying on a gurney with a white shroud pulled over his head.

Salaam said that he saw Kaka had a wound on the right side of his head and blood dripping from the wound.

The Bhitai Nagar police subsequently registered an FIR against Shahsawar, his sons, hotel staffers and five to six unidentified people based on Salaam’s complaint.

They included sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempted murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 337 H(ii) (hurt by rash or negligent act), 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The postmortem report of Kaka showed that he had suffered trauma injury from a hard and blunt object. The autopsy further confirmed multiple blows to the head and impaling the chest.

Rioting

As news and viral videos of the incident spread, riots broke out in different parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Matiari, Kandhkot, and later Karachi.

At Al Asif Square, a large number of rioters ransacked an office of the Pakistan Peoples Party apart from blocking the Super Highway and National Highways by burning tyres.

They placed tyres on the road and then set them on fire to block the road for vehicular movement. At least two motorcycles were also set on fire.

Responding to the violent riots, police from the Malir and East districts arrived at Superhighway.

However, the police squads were pelted with stones by the protesters.

Police retaliated by resorting to aerial firing to disperse the violent protesters.

After several hours, the police managed to successfully force the protesters away from the road and reopen the highway for traffic.

District East SSP said that his team had arrested at least 30 people for rioting.

There were reports that two people had been killed during the rioting.

Gadap Town SP Shoaib Memon confirmed to SAMAA DIGITAL that two people had died. However, he said that they were killed in separate mugging incidents and not during the riots. Their bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Memon said Nazir was shot when he resisted a robbery in Lassi Goth. Further, Najamul Hassan was shot dead by muggers after he resisted robbers near Buraq Pump, Superhighway.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Super Market, Sohrab Goth. He was identified as Abdul Khaliq. Khaliq’s cousin, Sherzaman, told SAMAA DIGITAL that Khaliq worked as labourer at a bread oven (tandoor) located at Super Market.

On Thursday, he had just left his assigned quarter when a stray bullet struck him.

Earlier in the day, a group of protesters entered the Sohrab Goth Bus Stand where they smashed window panes of buses and ransacked the stand, destroying all benches and chairs installed for commuters.

Police move to quell riots

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon told SAMAA DIGITAL that police are actively trying to maintain peace in the province.

Memon declared that the situation was under control, adding that he had directed officials to protect the life and property of the public.

The provincial police chief said that he directed the Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi and Deputy Inspectors General of police in other parts of Hyderabad, Mirprkhas, and Sukkur to ensure that businesses are not affected and to prevent ethnic clashes.

Memon further directed the police to take action against those attempting to fan ethnic divisions in the province.

IGP said police have engaged leaders of ethnic, urging them not to take the law into their hands.

Replying to a question about any action that has been taken by the police thus far, the Sindh IGP said that they had arrested the hotel owner Shahsawar apart from several rioters. He added that Shahsawar’s sons are on the run.

Asked whether the rioters had any political affiliations, the IGP responded in the negative.

Meanwhile, the police and paramilitary Rangers conducted a flag march in Hyderabad in a show of force to maintain law and order.

A column of police and Rangers drive through Hyderabad in a show of force following riots in the city. PHOTO: ONLINE

Separately, a senior police official said that Kaka had a criminal record and that he was wanted by the police in several jurisdictions of the province for extortion.