Thundershowers lash Karachi in second monsoon spell

Rainfall accompanied with gusty winds has begun in different areas of Karachi.

This is the second monsoon spell after the first two wreaked havoc in Balochistan and Sindh especially. According to details, strong winds began blowing late evening, following which rains lashed different parts of the city.

Rain continues in North Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, New Karachi, Federal B area along with nearby areas till the filing of this report. On the other hand, Shadman, Buffer zone, Sakhi Hasan, Site area, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Defence, DHA city, Malir and adjoining areas are also receiving rain but in intervals.

The Sindh Health Department has also declared an emergency, citing warnings of Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD) had warned of thundershowers and heavy rain from July 14-17.

“More widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat and Pasni from 14th to 17th July,” the PMD had said.