Sohrab Goth protest: Don’t take these routes in Karachi to avoid traffic jams

The violent protest on Sohrab Goth in Karachi following the killing of a person in interior Sindh has prompted traffic snarl-ups on different main arteries in the city during the rush hours on Thursday evening.

The motorists were diverted to other routes to avoid traffic jams however its fallout was the traffic congestion on other main thoroughfares of Karachi.

Due to the demonstration ongoing for hours now, the traffic movement is suspended on both sides of Super Highway.

The traffic entering Karachi from Hyderabad is being diverted to Scheme 33 while traffic on Shahrah-e-Pakistan is being diverted to Rashid Minhas Road.

The traffic on Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Rashid Minhas Road, University Road, Gulzar Hijri, and Mausamyat is moving at a snail’s speed.

The motorists returning to homes from their workplaces at this rush hour - ahead of the forecast of torrential rain forecast tonight – have been stuck. Long queues of vehicles were visible on the roads.