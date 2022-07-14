Clouds of trouble hover over President Arif Alvi following Supreme Court’s verdict

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan UIIah Khan on Thursday drafted a resolution in the Senate for the impeachment of President Dr Arif Alvi.

The development comes on the heels of the detailed verdict of the Supreme Court in which Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel - in a special note - urged action against former prime minister Imran Khan, President Alvi, and others under Article 6.

“The Supreme Court of Pakistan in its recent historic detailed judgment outlines that Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Qasim Suri, and Fawad Chaudhry blatantly transgressed the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan when they didn’t allow the voting on the no-confidence motion,” the draft read.

“There must be severe consequences for this blatant transgression and the law must take its course. Therefore, the senate of Pakistan should immediately initiate article 6 proceedings against Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Qasim Suri, and Fawad Chaudhry,” Senator said in the resolution draft.

“The House also calls upon the Government to initiate impeachment proceedings against Arif Alvi as he is an alleged traitor and should not occupy the honorable position of the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

However, the resolution has only been drafted yet and not submitted to the Senate Secretariat.