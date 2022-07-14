Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka confident of hosting Asia Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket are confident about hosting the Asia Cup despite the economic crisis in the island country.

According to espncricinfo, Secretary Sri Lanka Cricket Mohan de Silva is optimistic that the event will go ahead bearing in mind that Sri Lanka successfully hosted Australia, recently, whereas Pakistan are also in the country for a two-match Test series.

“As far as we are concerned, we are still very confident of hosting the tournament in Sri Lanka,” de Silva said on Thursday. “We have just hosted the Australian tour with two Tests in Galle, and Pakistan are in the country as well.”

He also brushed aside the notion that there was any pressure from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to move the event.

The report added that ACC will take the final decision about who will host the Asia Cup on Friday.

It is expected that the tournament will run from August 27 till September 11.

The six teams have been divided in two groups with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh slotted together. Meanwhile, India, Pakistan and the Qualifier will be placed in the other group.

United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuwait will compete for the final spot in the qualifiers.

The tournament will be played in a T20 format in a bid to help teams prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51-billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout.

The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol with the government ordering the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.