Maryam Nawaz pre-confirms fuel prices to be slashed today

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce reduction in fuel prices in his address to the nation tonight.

Addressing a public gathering in Rawalpindi, she said former prime minister Imran Khan should not worry about the prices of the commodities as the inflation was a result of the landmines he laid.

She said that PML-N removed those landmines and saved Pakistan.

She said that Supreme Court in its verdict blew off the ‘conspiracy’ narrative of the ex-premier, adding that Imran Khan is the first unlucky politician who has been termed a “liar” and “abrogator of the Constitution.”

She said that a Supreme Court judge penned down in the verdict that no evidence of the “conspiracy” was provided, adding what forum better than the top court was there where it could have been given.

PML-N leader said Imran Khan and company should be trialed under Article 6 for abrogating the Constitution.

Speaking about the rigging rhetoric of Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz responded that placing a ban on the airing of speeches of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was the real rigging.

“The real rigging is putting the daughter in jail with the father,” she went on to say.

The PML-N leader said that despite being on the “same page”, Imran Khan lost all byelections against PML-N during his tenure.