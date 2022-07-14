Govt trying to break up PTI by initiating proceedings under Article 6: Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the ‘imported government’ is trying their level best to initiate proceedings under Article 6 of the Constitution against PTI leaders and break up the only national party of the country.

Addressing a jalsa in Multan on Wednesday night, former PM Imran said he is the one holding the entire country together.

Expressing grief over the Supreme Court’s decision in a case pertaining to the rejection of the no-confidence motion against him, former prime minister Imran Khan has requested the top court to conduct an inquiry into “Who did the Americans convey their message to regarding change of government if it was not the Foreign Office and the country’s ambassador?

The PTI chairman said the nation felt insulted after hearing that the apex court thinks no investigation was carried out to find out the truth about the diplomatic cypher.

The ex-PM highlighted how incumbent President Dr Arif Alvi also sent the matter to the top court, but SC refused to investigate.

He deplored how courts take a suo moto and open at midnight but when he was being removed as prime minister, everyone was sleeping.

“Mr X has recently sent Mr Y to Multan,” he alleged.

Imran went on to tell the charged DG Khan crowd that they all will soon find out who is Mr X and Mr Y that have been tasked to rig the elections in the favor of the “imported government”.

“Shehbaz Sharif has always played matches after taking umpires on his side,” he said and asserted, “Even if you take the umpires on your side, you will not be able to win.”

Urging the charged crowd to fight till the last ball, the ousted premier said he will visit DG Khan again if the locals promise to make sure that the PTI candidate wins the upcoming byelections over the weekend of July 17.

He thanked the public for coming out in numbers. Commenting on the removal of his government, Imran blamed the Americans and their corrupt facilitators as responsible.

“They conspired to subvert my government and install a cotiere of crooks,” the PTI chief said. “They overthrew my government because the west wanted puppets in power that will be answerable to them.”

“Slaves can never move forward,” he said, adding that the nation has been begging for money since 75 years. “Is this why Pakistan was made?”

Imran lamented how the ‘imported government’ leaders believe that Pakistan is alive because of America.

“For the past three months I have been trying to tell the nation,” the ex-PM said. “Only that nation can develop which is free. Nor a slave neither an enslaved nation can develop and progress until it is free.”

The PTI chairman highlighted how people of the nation decided not to accept enslavement of the British nor the Hindus after independence. “But gradually we returned to enslavement to the West. Why have we become slaves of America?” Imran said we are a nation of 220 million people and can do anything. “Faith keeps us united with a singular vision and a singular Makkah.”

The former premier went on to tell the charged crowd about how the incumbent government leaders looted the nation and bought properties abroad.

“The money supposed to be spent on infrastructure, hospitals and education was spent on buying properties and luxuries,” Imran said, emphasizing that this Jihad has been continuing since 26 years and will not end till the nation gets rid of all the looters.

Urging the public of Multan to vote PTI in the upcoming by-polls, he said “If we don’t get rid of the corrupt leaders then we will not be able to move forward.”

Imran maintained that no one can ever cause a rift between PTI and the military. Then he played a video showing PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah explaining how a no-confidence motion cannot succeed without the establishment’s help.

“India and Israel was happy when Shehbaz came into power,” he said. “The West also supported.” Imran vowed to fight against the looters till he is alive, asking the people to assist him in this mission.