Mountaineer John Snorri’s wife wants husband’s body to be buried with companions

Lína Móey, wife of Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjónsson, has issued instructions about the suitable burial of her husband.

The remains of John Snorri, Pakistani mountaineering legend Muhammad Ali Sadpara and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were spotted near “the bottleneck” — a narrow gully just hundreds of metres from the summit last year.

The bodies of three mountaineers who died during a winter expedition on Pakistan’s K2, were found months after they went missing while scaling the world’s second-highest peak.

“I am writing to you all to make sure that there is no misunderstanding about my own wishes and our family’s wishes for John,” Móey said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“First, please be informed that last year I asked Elia and Sajid not to cut John down. For me and the family the loss of John turned our world upside down and we needed some time to discuss as a family our feelings and thoughts about what to do and what could be done in a safe manner for those who offered help to us,” she added.

Móey has given two options to the climbers, who reach the place where Snorri is buried first, regarding her husband.

Option A is that John’s body to be moved towards where Ali and Jaun Pablo are so that he can be suitably buried with his friends.

Option B instructs that John’s body be moved off the trail and out of sight.

Snorri’s family would also appreciate if there was no filming and photographs being take of John’s body. Photos, if taken, can only be released after an explicit permission.

Móey will be arriving in Pakistan on July 26 and will stay there for at least 15 days.