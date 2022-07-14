Shehryar Afridi ejected from Kashmir committee hot seat

At least 16 members of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir voted out chairman Shehryar Afridi from the hot seat on Thursday and approved the appointment of Basit Bukhari.

Bukhari will now serve as the new chairman of the legislative body. No one from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attended the committee meeting except the party dissidents.

The no-confidence motion against the committee chairman was presented by disgruntled PTI leader Nawab Sher Wasir who claimed that Afridi did not deliver results during his tenure.

The meeting was chaired by the additional secretary of the National Assembly in the absence of Afridi. Earlier in the day, Afridi had tweeted that the ‘imported government’ was planning to oust him from his post.

He had stated that he stepped down from the post of Kashmir committee chairman on the instruction of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI leader blamed the incumbent government for colluding with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Kashmir tradeoff.

Afridi also termed the decade-long tenure of Maulana Fazlur Rehman as chairman of the committee, a dark age, adding that he lobbied for Kashmir on every international forum, unlike his predecessor. “For the first time, the chairman of Kashmir committee raised his voice in the UN general assembly for the people of Kashmir and highlighted the issue in every world forum such as UN, OIC, USA, Europe, UK, and Geneva,”