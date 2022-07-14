Fuel prices: PM Shehbaz to address nation today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is going to address the nation Thursday night in which he is likely to announce the change in petroleum prices.

SAMAA TV reported that the premier would take the nation in confidence over petrol prices.

This will be PM Shehbaz’s second address to the nation after assuming the charge.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought a summary from the Ministry of Petroleum and Finance recommending a reduction in petrol prices as the federal government decided to pass on the benefits of reduced petroleum prices in the world to the public.

“The public made a sacrifice and now they should reap the full benefits of reduction in petroleum prices,” PM Shehbaz said, directing concerned authorities to make sure the public avails their due right.

“The benefits of reduced pol prices should be transferred to the people with full transparency,” the premier emphasized in the instructions given to the petroleum and finance ministry.