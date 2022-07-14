Wasim Akram would have earned more respect if he was from India or England: Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has claimed that legendary bowler Wasim Akram would have earned more respect if the latter hailed from India or England.

While speaking during SAMAA TV’s show Super Over, Razzaq made the statement while comparing legendary spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

“Shan Warne is one of the greatest bowlers of all time but Muttiah Muralitharan was even better than him. If Murli was born in Australia, he would have earned more respect than Warne. The country from which you belong, which in this case is a rich one like Australia, has an impact,” said Razzaq.

“If Wasim Akram was from India, many statutes would have been built to honour him. Akram would have been knighted if he was from England,” he added.

Razzaq also praised Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder and 1992 Word Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan was a role model for every player. His captaincy and ability to motivate players was really impressive. His leadership aided the development of players around him,” he concluded.

Razzaq, who played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is over the course of his career, is considered one of the best all-rounders of all time.

He accumulated more than 7000 runs in international cricket, along with 389 wickets.