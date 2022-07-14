Pakistan’s likely playing XI for first Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the first of two-match Test series from July 16 in Galle.

The Babar Azam-led unit arrived in Galle today, ahead of the first Test.

This series is of great importance for Pakistan, who are in fourth place, in their bid to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship.

As far as Pakistan’s likely playing XI is concerned, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq will open the innings.

Veteran batter Azhar Ali will come in at one down, while skipper Babar Azam will be slotted in at fourth position.

Despite a string of low scores during Pakistan’s last Test series, against Australia, Fawad Alam is likely to retain his place in the side.

For the number six position, Pakistan could hand a Test debut to Salman Ali Agha who has been a regular performer in domestic cricket and can also offer part-time spin bowling.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will bat at number seven.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah is also likely to return to the side, after a gap of almost one year. He is likely to control Pakistan’s spin department alongside Nauman Ali.

Shaheen Afridi and Naseem could lead Pakistan’s pace armoury, with out-of-from Hasan Ali likely to warm the bench.

Pakistan’s likely playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.