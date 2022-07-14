‘Allow people to make decisions’ Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at judiciary, establishment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at judiciary and establishment saying that they cannot pass the orders behind closed doors, emphasizing that the people should be allowed to make their own decisions.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Thursday, the former information minister came hard on the judiciary following the detailed verdict of the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan that led to his ouster from power.

The former minister criticized the top court’s ruling saying that the PTI had submitted all material related to cypher and in the same breath said the court was not ready to examine it.

Even President Arif Alvi sent a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to constitute a commission for probing into cypher but the CJP has not responded to it yet as well, he said.

Talking about the additional note in the top court’s verdict where a judge suggested trial under Article 6 of the Constitution, Chaudhry said it held no importance as he went on to warn the judiciary that there would be a paucity of ropes, not necks, if trials under Article 6 were started.

Chaudhry termed the incumbent National Assembly as an “occupied one” and said the “legit” legislature will come into place only through the votes of people.

He added that when PTI would come into power with two-thirds majority, the Supreme Court’s verdict will be quashed, adding that the Parliament would then decide whether it was violation of which Article of the Constitution.

PTI leader said the judges who facilitated hanging of ex-premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto should also have to be held accountable.

He suggested that the judiciary should refrain from bringing bitterness in politics while saying that nothing could be said if it was on that mission.

Fawad Chaudhry, on the other hand, trained his guns on the establishment by saying that the judiciary and military used to make political decisions and lead the political matters which had a long history in Pakistan.

But, he added, it will soon change because of the media revolution. “This will not continue for long now.”

He said the establishment and judiciary have to allow the people of Pakistan to make their own decisions. It cannot happen that judges and generals pass the orders behind the closed doors, PTI leader added.

They cannot take decisions on the policies such as wars in Afghanistan and on terror, in which thousands of Pakistanis were martyred and the very next day; they accepted that their decisions were wrong, he said and added “We can’t allow such orders anymore.”

“I would like to remind them that the nation is now ready for a revolution. It is up to them to decide whether this revolution is to come by vote or to proceed in the style of Sri Lanka.”