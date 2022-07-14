ECP seeks recordings of Imran Khan’s speeches zeroing in on electoral body

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday sought recordings of speeches by former prime minister Imran Khan from the electronic media regulator in which Khan alleged collusion between the ruling PML-N and the electoral body to rig Punjab bypolls.

It also sought recording of an interview by PTI leader and former provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan aired on a private television (TV) channel on July 9.

In a letter sent to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman, the electoral body sought the soft copy recording of addresses by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bhakkar and Layyah on July 12 and Khushab on July 13.

In his addresses during the public rallies ahead of the byelections in Punjab, former prime minister Imran Khan is taking potshots at the ECP as he fears rigging in the scheduled elections.

During his speeches on the occasions, the ex-premier had accused the ECP and chief election commissioner (CEC) of colluding with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) to rig Punjab bypolls scheduled on July 20.

He had also claimed that the CEC blocked the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) – introduced by the PTI government – for free and fair polls in the country.

The top poll body has asked the PEMRA to provide recordings of speeches by Imran Khan.

Apart from this, ECP has also sought recording of an interview by PTI leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan in the program Meri Jang aired on Bol News on July 9.