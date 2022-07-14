NAB unearths Farah Khan’s multimillion rupee property in Islamabad’s F-7

An investigation conducted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has unearthed Farhat Shahzadi, alias Farah Khan, multimillion rupee house in a posh locality of Islamabad.

The 1,000-square-yard house, located in the upscale Sector F-7 of the federal capital, was initially purchased for a sum of Rs200 million, nearly one and a half years ago.

The probe found that the house had been bought from a citizen identified as Shandana Awan in a multimillion rupee deal.

The bureau has sent a notices to Shandana Awan to appear before the anti-graft watchdog on July 19.

NAB alleges that ill-gotten money was used by Farah to buy the asset.

On the other hand, Ahsan Gujjar, the husband of the suspect, told SAMAA TV that they had acquired the property legally using their hard-earned money.

He said they got the house transferred through the CDA after paying all applicable revenue taxes.

“Will appear before NAB if the need arises,” he added.

Ahsan lamented that “the money for the transaction was transferred through legal accounts,” and therefore should not be treated like a money laundering case.

He further stated that the family intends to return to Pakistan as their house and business are all in the country.

Meanwhile, NAB Lahore has summoned at least 19 individuals in the case, utilizing authority granted to the bureau under Section 19 of the NAB Ordinance. Those summoned include the suspect Farah Khan, her husband, and other relevant individuals.

Ahsan Gujjar argues that the move by NAB Lahore is illegal and his legal team will contest the order summoning various individuals in the court.

He also alleged that anti-graft body’s officials and Faisalabad police have been harassing domestic workers working at their DHA house, though he does not have any video evidence of the incident.

The businessman accused the government for using NAB, the anti-corruption department and the police as a tool to victimize him.

“Our family is being apparently targeted in a vendetta which has taken a toll on our mental health,” he stressed while pointing out that they are innocent and did everything within the ambit of the law.

He also highlighted that his family members are neither politicians nor worked as elected representatives, thereby all these measures undertaken by the government are a waste of hard-earned public money as well as time.

The family has decided against any TV interview of Farah Khan aka Farah Gogi as per Ahsan.