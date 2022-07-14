Farah Gogi responds to NAB’s summon notice

Farah Gogi – who is alleged to serve as the front person for former prime minister Imran Khan – has responded to her summon notice sent by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in which she was asked to appear before the anti-graft body on July 20.

Farah Gogi sent a legal notice to NAB through her lawyer Azhar Siddique Advocate.

The notice pleaded with the bureau to stop the inquiry against Farah Gogi citing that NAB was not authorized to launch an inquiry against a private individual.

It also maintained that the bureau did not furnish any evidence of corruption.

The notice also mentioned that after recent amendments in the NAB laws, the matter is out of the body’s jurisdiction as Gogi sought retracement of the notice.

She also warned the anti-graft body of approaching the judiciary if NAB did not stop inquiry against her.

NAB summons Farah Gogi

Earlier on Wednesday, NAB Lahore chapter summoned Farah Gogi on July 20 in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case.

The apex anti-graft body had opened an investigation against her in April.

According to sources, the government also initiated the legal process for repatriation of Gogi – who fled Pakistan soon after PML-N came into power.