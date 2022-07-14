Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 14 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 14 July 2022 Jul 14, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 14 July 2022 Recommended Pakistan, IMF reaches staff level agreement for disbursal of $1.17b tranche Staff-level agreement with IMF: Way forward for Pakistan PIA adds another Airbus A320 into fleet Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place Karachi heavy monsoon showers claim 22 lives Clinton urges Iran to accept U.N. nuclear offer