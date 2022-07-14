II Chundrigar Road: The sorry story of Pakistan’s Wall Street

Referred to as the Wall Street of Pakistan, II Chundrigar Road of Karachi today presents the sight of a disaster-hit region. The roads are potholed, water stagnates by its sides and sidewalks barely there. It is as if the city and provincial administrations have seemingly turned a blind eye to it despite the fact that it serves as the ‘spine’ of the country’s largest financial center.

The thoroughfare is flanked by high-rise commercial buildings housing the headquarters of several banks, insurance companies, financial firms, brokerage houses, media houses and commodity exchanges. The Pakistan Stock Exchange - Pakistan’s NYSE & NASDAQ all rolled into one, is also located on this trunk road and presents a picture of neglect.

A survey of the road conducted by SAMAA TV’s reporter Ali Hafeez showed how rains which recently lashed the megacity – with more to come this week – have aggravated its condition.

Potholes now punctuate the road while cracks which existed prior to the rains have only widened. Trash is strewn all across the road.

As he traveled from one end to the other of this financial lifeline, Hafeez witnessed many manholes missing their lids - presenting a hazard for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The drains on the road are choked due to the administration’s negligence owing to which the road floods even after a little downpour. And with recent heavy rains, it remain flooded for an extended period along with adjoining streets.

With another monsoon spell on the horizon, it is feared that the road will once again flood and become impassable.

Recent visuals of the road being swallowed by standing rain water deep enough to ride boats started going viral after the heavy rains in Karachi on July 11. However, this was no different than what Pakistan’s Wall Street looked like after rains just two years ago.

While financial districts in other parts of the world, including Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore or Hong Kong remain bright and bustling even after sundown, Karachi’s II Chundrigar road plunges into darkness as soon as the sun sets.

Most of the street lights installed along the thoroughfare are dysfunctional. This means that the financial districts becomes a magnet for street criminals after dark with citizens often reporting roadside thefts and holdups.

Even though the government has often talked about increasing the green cover in the city, it seems that the only area where they have invested the least in planting trees is along this commercial thoroughfare. As a result, pedestrians remain deprived of a shady walk to their offices from haphazard and makeshift car parks under the scorching sun.

Their pain however doesn’t end here as footpaths are virtually non-existent on this busy artery.

The pavements are uneven and their paving slabs are either broken or missing every few meters. The presence of open manholes and broken wires pose a constant nuisance and threat to pedestrians.

Renovating the finance highway

For his part Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said that they plan to renovate the area and promised that people who work or live around it will soon see a new face of the road after facelift activities are complete.

On a question regarding the poor condition of the road, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab claimed that pavers on footpaths were removed for laying underground wires.

See it to believe it

Citizens, however, are wary of the government’s promises having heard them so many times over the years.

They demanded that the Sindh government spend some of the money that Karachi generates on the city, particularly to improve the condition of its ‘commercial spine’ through which it generates mammoth revenue.

Watch SAMAA TV’s special package on II Chundrigar Road: